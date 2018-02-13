Play

Sundqvist was called up from his conditioning assignment with AHL San Antonio.

Sundqvist was not dealing with an injury, but simply was not seeing any ice time, so the club opted to send him to the minors to get some game minutes. Nothing has changed in terms of the Blues depth situation, so don't be surprised to see the Swede relegated to a seat in the press box more often than not.

