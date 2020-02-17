Sundqvist (lower body) had two shots on goal in 12:01 of ice time in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

Sundqvist, who missed the previous eight games, centered St. Louis' fourth line between Alexander Steen and Ivan Barbashev. It was a quiet night for the trio, which combined for just four shots on goal. The 25-year-old Sundqvist has 11 goals and 21 points in 45 games.