Sundqvist (undisclosed) is skating with the team Monday for the start of training camp, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist was hurt in the final game of the season against Anaheim on March 11 but appears to have gotten back to full health during the league's hiatus. The Swedish center figures to slot in as a third- or fourth-line center during the postseason. If he can stay healthy next year, the 25-year-old should be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark again.