Sundqvist failed to register a point in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Monday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Sundqvist missed Game 3 because of a suspension but returned Monday and logged the most minutes of any Blues forward (19:32). The 25-year-old, despite going pointless, made his presence felt all night long, dishing out four hits in the win and currently sits at nine points (4G, 5A) through 22 postseason contests.

