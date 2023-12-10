Sundqvist scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sundqvist broke up Petr Mrazek's bid for consecutive shutouts with a tally at 16:31 of the third period. The goal was Sundqvist's first in a month, and he racked up a modest six assists across the 14 games in between goals. The 29-year-old forward has been a bottom-six fixture once again for the Blues in his second stint with the team. He's at 12 points, 30 shots on net, 28 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 27 outings.