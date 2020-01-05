Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Buries 10th goal
Sundqvist scored a goal and dished out five hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Sundqvist didn't score over the previous nine games, but he was spending a bulk of his time in the top six -- unfamiliar territory. Coach Craig Berube reunited Sundqvist with Alexander Steen and Ivan Barbashev -- the team's fourth line during its Stanley Cup run -- and that did the trick for Sundqvist. This was his 10th goal through 37 games, and he also has seven helpers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.