Sundqvist scored a goal and dished out five hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Sundqvist didn't score over the previous nine games, but he was spending a bulk of his time in the top six -- unfamiliar territory. Coach Craig Berube reunited Sundqvist with Alexander Steen and Ivan Barbashev -- the team's fourth line during its Stanley Cup run -- and that did the trick for Sundqvist. This was his 10th goal through 37 games, and he also has seven helpers.