Sundqvist dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

Sundqvist has quietly racked up three goals and four assists in his past nine games, though this was his first multi-point effort of the productive stretch. The 24-year-old Swede had just nine points in 70 games heading into this season, so he's already exceeded expectations significantly with 21 points in 48 games.