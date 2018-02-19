Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Cleared to play
Sundqvist (illness) will return to the lineup against the Sharks on Tuesday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist has appeared in just one of the Blues' previous 21 outings, in part due to illness, but primarily as a healthy scratch. All told, the center has been limited to a mere 30 contests this season in which he has logged just 11:27 of ice time per game. Unsurprisingly, considering his minimal opportunities, the Swede has only three assists, 33 shots and 12 PIM.
