Sundqvist notched an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 rout of the Oilers.

Sundqvist played well in this game (one assist, three SOG in 13:46 TOI) but it was less about his performance and more about Oilers' goalies Cam Talbot and Laurent Brossoit (8 GA). Sundqvist scored 46 points in the AHL last season, but his chances of contributing those numbers to the NHL's best team appear bleak at the moment.