Sundqvist notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Sundqvist has a pair of two-assist games among his five appearances since returning from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has resumed a role in the Blues' bottom six, but he's also on the second power-play unit, which gives him a chance for more productivity. He's at four helpers, two shots, seven hits and a minus-1 rating across five outings.