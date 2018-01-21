Sundqvist has watched nine of the last 10 games from the press box.

This surely isn't how the Blues planned to use their new forward, but he only produced three assists and a minus-3 rating through 30 games this season. The Blues have opted to deploy minor-league forwards, Ivan Barbashev and Tage Thompson, in lieu of Sundqvist, and both players have fit in respectably. With Jaden Schwartz (ankle) returning soon, Sundqvist will continue to have a tough time cracking the lineup.