Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Consistently healthy scratch
Sundqvist has watched nine of the last 10 games from the press box.
This surely isn't how the Blues planned to use their new forward, but he only produced three assists and a minus-3 rating through 30 games this season. The Blues have opted to deploy minor-league forwards, Ivan Barbashev and Tage Thompson, in lieu of Sundqvist, and both players have fit in respectably. With Jaden Schwartz (ankle) returning soon, Sundqvist will continue to have a tough time cracking the lineup.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Collects third assist•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Two points in last four games•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Officially signs with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Rights retained by Gateway City•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Off to Missouri in trade•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...