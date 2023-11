Sundqvist posted an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Sundqvist helped out on Jake Neighbours' opening goal in the second period. After a somewhat slow start to the year, Sundqvist has picked up all four of his points over his last six games. The 29-year-old has a goal, three helpers, 11 shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through nine outings in a bottom-six role.