Sundqvist notched two assists and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Sundqvist has gotten on the scoresheet in four of his nine games, but three of those efforts have been a pair of assists. The 31-year-old forward is up to seven helpers, seven shots on net, 15 hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances. He's in a bottom-six role, but he occasionally features on the second power-play unit, so there is some appeal for Sundqvist in deep fantasy formats.