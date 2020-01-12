Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Delivers assist Saturday
Sundqvist posted an assist and five shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Sundqvist was promoted to the top line during this outing, working with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz. He came through with a secondary assist on Schwartz's score late in the second period, which ended up being the last goal of the game. Sundqvist now has three points over the last four games, and he's up to 19 overall this year.
