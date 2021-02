Sundqvist posted an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Sundqvist set up Mike Hoffman for the game-winning tally in overtime. The 26-year-old Sundqvist was in doubt for Saturday's game at one point, but he was able to suit up and deliver a rare point in an important moment. He now has two goals, two helpers, 32 hits and 20 blocked shots through 15 appearances this season, mostly in a middle-six role.