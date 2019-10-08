Sundqvist netted a goal on his only shot in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sundqvist's second-period tally opened the scoring, coming on an end-to-end rush sparked by goalie Jordan Binnington, who earned the secondary assist on the play. It's the Swedish winger's first goal of the year to go with eight hits in three contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories