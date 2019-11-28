Sundqvist suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Lightning and won't return, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist's hat trick efforts will fall short, as he'll exit the game with two goals in tow. The injuries keep stacking up for the Blues, as Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder), Alexander Steen (ankle) and Sammy Blais (wrist) all have long-term injuries. Sundqvist hopes for a more favorable prognosis, and his next chance to return is Friday against the Stars.