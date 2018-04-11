Sundqvist potted one goal and added four helpers in 42 games this season.

Sundqvist is just 24 years old and has limited NHL experience, so only playing in 42 games for the Blues and six games for AHL San Antonio wasn't ideal for his development. The Swedish pivot will be a free agent this season, and if he sticks with the Blues, he'll have an uphill battle to make a roster spot since there's tons of young talent below him.