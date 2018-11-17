Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Dominant against Vegas
Sundqvist scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Sundqvist now has four goals and an assist in nine games, and three of those scores have come against the Golden Knights. Unfortunately, the Blues don't play the Golden Knights again until March, and Sundqvist's place on the fourth line keeps him out of the fantasy realm. Still, Sundqvist's five points this year ties the career high he set last season through 42 contests, so it appears he's developing well with St. Louis.
