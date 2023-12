Sundqvist earned an assist in Monday's 2-1 OT road win against the Golden Knights.

Sundqvist finished with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and two hits in 15:01 of ice time across 21 shifts while winning four of his 10 faceoff opportunities. The 29-year-old Swedish pivot is working on a season-best three-game point streak, picking up an assist in each of the outings. He'll look to make it four in a row on Wednesday in the second end of the home-and-home set.