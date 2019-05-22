Sundqvist notched an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.

Sundqvist posted two goals and a helper with 24 hits and 12 shots on goal in the series. Through 19 playoff games, the Swedish center has eight points, 60 hits and 38 shots on goal as a potential budget option for DFS players during the Stanley Cup Finals.

