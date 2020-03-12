Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Exits game after hit
Sundqvist (undisclosed) suffered an injury on a hit during the third period of Wednesday's game against the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Sundqvist took a hit from the Ducks' David Backes and went to the locker room. He did not return to the contest, and after the game, Rutherford reported that head coach Craig Berube had no update on Sundqvist's status.
