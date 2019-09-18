According to coach Craig Berube, Sundqvist left Wednesday's practice early after "tweaking" something, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist won't suit up for Wednesday night's exhibition against the Capitals, but it doesn't sound like he's dealing with anything overly serious, so he could be ready to rock as soon as Friday against Winnipeg. At any rate, the 25-year-old forward, who notched 14 goals and 31 points in 74 games last campaign, isn't currently in any danger of missing the Blues' Oct. 2 regular-season opener against Washington.