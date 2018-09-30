Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Exits Sunday's game with injury
Sundqvist (upper body) exited Sunday's game early in the second period, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Sundqvist took a vicious open ice hit from Capitals winger Tom Wilson and had to be helped off the ice. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury, but updates should be forthcoming in the coming days.
