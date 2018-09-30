Blues coach Mike Yeo expects Sundqvist (upper body) to be out "a while" after exiting Sunday's preseason contest, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist was on the receiving end of a nasty open-ice hit, courtesy of Tom Wilson. Having to be helped off the ice, it appeared as though the injury was not one that would be cured with a hot shower. Bound for the minors, it looks as though Sundvist will start the season on the shelf.