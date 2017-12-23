Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Expected to play Saturday
Sundqvist will likely dress in Saturday's game against Vancouver, NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist is slated to take on the No. 3 pivot role on a line with Magnus Paajarvi and Vladimir Sobotka. He was a healthy scratch during the team's last two games and has been relegated to the press box in eight of the last 13 overall, which isn't surprising considering he's managed just three points (all assists) in 27 contests this year.
