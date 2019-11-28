Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Facing extended absence
According to coach Craig Berube, Sundqvist (lower body) will be out "a while," Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist still has to undergo additional testing to determine the extent of his injury, but he was spotted on crutches and in a walking boot Thursday, so it's safe to assume he'll miss St. Louis' next two contests at a minimum. Nathan Walker will likely replace Sundqvist in the Blues' bottom six for Friday's game against the Stars.
