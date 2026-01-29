Sundqvist (ankle) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's home clash versus Florida, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Should Sundqvist play Thursday, he will need to be activated from injured reserve. Sundqvist has missed four games since Suffering a cut above his ankle Jan. 18 against the Oilers. Sundqvist has three goals and 13 points over 39 NHL games this season.