Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Garners helper
Sundqvist supplied an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
Sundqvist's contribution came on an Ivan Barbashev goal early in the first period. The Swedish winger is up to five points in 18 appearances, but he only has a goal and an assist in his last five games. Sundqvist has added 24 hits and 10 PIM this year, but he's too inconsistent on the scoresheet to be trusted in fantasy.
