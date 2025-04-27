Sundqvist notched an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Sundqvist set up Robert Thomas' third-period tally. The helper was Sundqvist's second point over four games this postseason, and he's added two shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating. The 31-year-old has primarily played on the third line, but he's getting enough power-play time to be worth a look as a DFS option with some scoring upside, though it is somewhat limited by his even-strength role.