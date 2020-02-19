Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Gets helper in second game back
Sundqvist recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Sundqvist earned the secondary helper on Ivan Barbashev's second goal of the game. It was Sundqvist's first point in his second game since returning from a lower-body injury that held him out of eight contests. The Swede is up to 21 points, 80 shots and a plus-2 rating through 46 appearances this year, mostly in a bottom-six role.
