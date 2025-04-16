Sundqvist notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.

Sundqvist ended the regular season on a 13-game goal drought, earning four assists, eight shots on net, nine hits and 11 blocked shots in that span. The 31-year-old has emerged as part of the power-play puzzle for the Blues, and that gives him a chance to be among the team's more effective bottom-six forwards. He's produced 20 points (seven on the power play), 60 shots on net, 78 hits, 53 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 67 appearances, production nearly identical to his 2023-24 output.