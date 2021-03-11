Sundqvist (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Friday's game versus Vegas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist is expected to skate on St. Louis' third line during Friday night's contest. He's picked up nine points in 24 games this campaign.
