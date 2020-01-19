Sundqvist scored a goal and recorded a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Sundqvist gave the Blues their first lead of the game 1:06 into the second period off a no-look, backhand feed from Ryan O'Reilly. The 25-year-old has been bouncing around the lineup due to injuries, but he's had fairly consistent production whether he's in the top or bottom six. He'll head into the All-Star break with 11 goals -- tied for fifth on the team -- and 20 points through 43 games.