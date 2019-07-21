Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Inks four-year deal with Blues
Sundqvist signed a four-year deal worth $2.75 million annually with St. Louis on Sunday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist played 74 games for the Blues last season, notching 14 goals and 17 points. Entering the 2018-19 campaign, he scored just nine points in 70 career contests. The 25-year-old also tallied four goals and nine points during St. Louis' Stanley Cup run. Sundqvist should continue working in a bottom-six role with the Blues at least during the 2019-20 season.
