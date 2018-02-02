Play

Sundqvist was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

Sundqvist didn't get the chance to suit up for a minor-league game before getting recalled, so it's interesting to see him assigned for less than 48 hours. The 23-year-old pivot was a healthy scratch in 12 of 13 games before his assignment, so if he doesn't suit up Saturday against the Sabres it will be to nobody's surprise.

