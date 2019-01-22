Sundqvist lit the lamp and won seven of 10 faceoffs in Monday's loss to the Kings.

Sundqvist got behind a defender and streaked to the net where he directed Ivan Barbashev's pass into the net with just one hand. Plays like that are just part of the reason the 24-year-old has been the most-surprising player on the Blues' roster this season. Last campaign, he was a healthy scratch 39 times, but this year he now has nine goals and six assists in 40 games. He has a spot on the third line now and has seen his ice time increase dramatically as a result.