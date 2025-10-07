default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sundqvist (lower body) is considered week-to-week, the Blues announced Tuesday.

While general manager Doug Armstrong told reporters he didn't think Sundqvist's injury was serious, the forward is still facing at least a week on the shelf. Without Sundqvist in the lineup, there will be a spot available for either Alexandre Texier or Nathan Walker to get into the squad versus Minnesota on Thursday.

More News