Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Labeled week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sundqvist (lower body) is considered week-to-week, the Blues announced Tuesday.
While general manager Doug Armstrong told reporters he didn't think Sundqvist's injury was serious, the forward is still facing at least a week on the shelf. Without Sundqvist in the lineup, there will be a spot available for either Alexandre Texier or Nathan Walker to get into the squad versus Minnesota on Thursday.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Hurt during practice•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Generates helper in win•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Lights lamp in Game 1 loss•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Nabs power-play helper•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Cashes in on power play•