Sundqvist (leg) left Friday's game versus the Sharks in the first period, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist was pulling away from the crease when teammate Kyle Clifford's knee hit him in the back of the left leg. The 26-year-old Sundqvist needed assistance to get off the ice and did not return. It's unclear how significant the injury is, but he will likely miss Saturday's game in San Jose at a minimum. Dakota Joshua and Jacob De La Rose are the leading candidates to take Sundqvist's place in the lineup should he officially be ruled out.