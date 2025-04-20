Sundqvist scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Sundqvist snapped a 13-game goal drought with his first-period tally in the playoff opener. In that span, he had just four assists and eight shots on net. Sundqvist won't be much more than a depth scorer in the postseason, though he remains in a power-play role that could boost his offense. In the regular season, he logged 20 points (seven on the power play), 60 shots on net, 78 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 67 appearances.