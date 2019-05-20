Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Lights lamp in Game 5
Sundqvist tallied a goal with four shots and four hits in Sunday's Game 5 win over the Sharks.
It was his second goal of the series and fourth of the postseason. He's made his presence known a bit more than he did during the last series against the Stars where he notched just one assist in seven contests.
