Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Logging top-line minutes
Sundqvist recorded two hits and a shot on net over 18:54 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Sundqvist is typically a bottom-six player, and that's where he plays best. Over eight games before being promoted to the top unit, Sundqvist recorded six goals and three assists. However, since hopping to a line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, Sundqvist hast gone pointless with eight shots on net over five games. The 25-year-old has the skill to turn it around, and lining up next to two studs should lead to production soon enough.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.