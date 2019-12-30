Sundqvist recorded two hits and a shot on net over 18:54 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Sundqvist is typically a bottom-six player, and that's where he plays best. Over eight games before being promoted to the top unit, Sundqvist recorded six goals and three assists. However, since hopping to a line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, Sundqvist hast gone pointless with eight shots on net over five games. The 25-year-old has the skill to turn it around, and lining up next to two studs should lead to production soon enough.