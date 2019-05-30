Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: May face suspension
Sundqvist will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding Boston's Matt Grzelcyk during Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Bruins.
Sundqvist, who notched an assist while logging 15:24 of ice time in Game 2, leveled Grzelcyk from behind late in the first period, causing the Boston blueliner's face to violently smash into the glass. It didn't appear as though there was any malicious intent behind Sundqvist's hit, but he was assessed a minor penalty, and Grzelcyk was knocked out of the game, which will undoubtedly factor into the Department of Player Safety's ruling. If Sundqvist is issued a suspension for Game 3, Zachary Sanford may draw into the lineup for the first time since St. Louis' first-round matchup with Winnipeg.
