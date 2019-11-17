Sundqvist is scheduled for a hearing with the NHL's player safety department Sunday for charging Anaheim goaltender John Gibson.

Sundqvist made an ill-advised play mid-way through the second period of Saturday's game when he ran into Gibson, who was trying to play the puck behind the net. There looked to be intent and some contact up high, so a suspension could be looming for the Swede. Expect the official word ahead of Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, and if Sundqvist should be handed a suspension, Jacob De La Rose could be the first one to enter the lineup.