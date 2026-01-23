Sundqvist (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Even with a retroactive IR designation, Sundqvist will need to miss at least the next two games, though it could certainly be longer. At this point, given the reported severity of the cut to his Achilles, Sundqvist may be shut down through the Olympic break, though the Blues haven't offered a specific timeline yet.