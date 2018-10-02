Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Moves to IR
Sundqvist (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Sundqvist has no timeline for his return, but the IR designation makes it a lock that he'll miss at least the first two games of the season.
