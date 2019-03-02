Sundqvist scored the opening goal in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

He had a pair of shots on goal in the contest. Sundqvist has had a small breakout this year, with 24 points in 56 games easily surpassing his nine points over 70 contests in parts of three seasons. The 24-year-old remains behind Ryan O'Reilly and Tyler Bozak at center for the Blues, but he's done well in a third-line role this season.