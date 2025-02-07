Sundqvist scored a power-play goal and added two shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Sundqvist's tally was the only goal scored in the second period and tied the game at two apiece. The 30-year-old center is up to four goals, 10 points, 30 shots on net and 58 hits across 41 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign. At even strength, Sundqvist has been most regularly utilized as the third-line center. However, he has alternated with Brayden Schenn for the center spot on St. Louis' top power-play unit. Thursday's goal will help Sundqvist's case for more power-play time, but his fantasy file is one to fade until he produces consistently.