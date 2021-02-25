Sundqvist scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
Sundqvist broke up Cal Petersen's shutout at 18:14 of the third period. The goal was Sundqvist's third of the year -- he's added three helpers, 29 shots on net, 38 hits and 20 blocked shots in 20 appearances. Mostly a bottom-six forward, the Swede is known to move throughout the lineup, but it rarely results in enough offense to make him a popular fantasy option.
