Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: No clear timeline
Head coach Craig Berube said Sundqvist (lower body) isn't close to returning, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Although Sundqvist will likely sit out for a few more games, it's a positive sign that he practiced Saturday. The Blues have struggled on defense lately, and they could use the return of the 25-year-old, who features as a top penalty-killer and has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) through 44 games.
